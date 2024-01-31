Murder convicted, sentenced to death in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A young murder suspect who killed a man in November 2022 inside the boundaries of the Wah Cantonment Police station due to a petty argument was executed on Wednesday. As damages, the judge additionally assessed a fine on the convicted party.

The accused Muhammad Arsalan shot and killed his buddy Jawad Ali during an argument, according to the police report filed at the Wah Cantonment Police station under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The culprit ran away, but police used both human and digital intelligence to apprehend him later on from his hiding place.

Later in the trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence against the defendant, proving Mr Arsalan's role in the man's cold-blooded murder. As a result, the convict was hanged. Additionally, the offender was compelled to pay damages totaling Rs 0.5 million.

