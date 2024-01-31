Open Menu

Murder Convicted, Sentenced To Death In Wah Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 10:09 PM

Murder convicted, sentenced to death in Wah Cantt

A young murder suspect who killed a man in November 2022 inside the boundaries of the Wah Cantonment Police station due to a petty argument was executed on Wednesday. As damages, the judge additionally assessed a fine on the convicted party

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A young murder suspect who killed a man in November 2022 inside the boundaries of the Wah Cantonment Police station due to a petty argument was executed on Wednesday. As damages, the judge additionally assessed a fine on the convicted party.

The accused Muhammad Arsalan shot and killed his buddy Jawad Ali during an argument, according to the police report filed at the Wah Cantonment Police station under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The culprit ran away, but police used both human and digital intelligence to apprehend him later on from his hiding place.

Later in the trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence against the defendant, proving Mr Arsalan's role in the man's cold-blooded murder. As a result, the convict was hanged. Additionally, the offender was compelled to pay damages totaling Rs 0.5 million.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Fine Young Man Wah Cantonment November From Million

Recent Stories

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FC ..

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI

19 seconds ago
 IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

21 seconds ago
 JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

23 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offere ..

Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered

4 minutes ago
 Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassad ..

Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador

4 minutes ago
 ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

2 minutes ago
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self ..

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient

2 minutes ago
 PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights ..

PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed

2 minutes ago
 4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy ..

RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains

2 minutes ago
 Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

10 seconds ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Ban ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan