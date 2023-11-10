Open Menu

Murtaza Solangi Calls For Comprehensive Discussion On Current PIA Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, on Friday called for a comprehensive discussion on current status of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during next session of the Upper House

Mutaza Solngi, who is also the Information minister, said it would be appropriate, if detailed discussion on the current status of PIA was carried out in the presence of Ministers for Aviation and Privatization during the next session.

Responding to a calling attention notice about PIA and any suspension of flight operation, he said both ministers would also apprise the House of the factors that led to huge losses of the Airlines.

He pointed out that the Airlines had been grappling with multiple problems for several years. He specifically mentioned a minister of the PTI government whose irresponsible statement regarding fake pilot degrees, adversely affected PIA's repute, leading loss of some international routes.

He said that the overstaffing in PIA was not limited to any one government department. He said that throughout the world, governments were not running airlines, railways, and transport.

He said that it was prerogative of the Parliament to formulate policy on major public issues. The current government was following the policy of the previous government and had included PIA in the privatization list., he added

The minister said that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was also an autonomous entity and could not supply fuel without funds. However, he said that due to the efforts of the current government, the flights of PIA had been restored, that were halted due to fuel shortage.

