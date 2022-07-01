Musadik, envoy discuss Pakistan-Turkmenistan energy collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Molamov Friday called on Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and discussed ways and means to further collaboration in the energy sector.

The meeting was aimed at discussing various aspects of the flagship Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, a Petroleum Division news release said.

The minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the TAPI project and stressed the need to expedite it. The envoy expressed the "same devotion to the "multi-lateral project."Dr Musadik expressed the resolve of the government of Pakistan for the early completion of the TAPI project as it needed additional supplies of natural gas to meet energy requirements.