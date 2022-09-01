UrduPoint.com

Musadiq Urges Judiciary For Equal Justice System For All Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Musadiq urges judiciary for equal justice system for all citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday urged the judiciary to ensure equal justice system for all citizens.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan is not a special person in this country who has been given leverage for submitting reply in contempt of the court case.

He said that many leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, including Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, Nihal Hashmi and Nawaz Sharif, had not provided such a leverage by courts in contempt of court cases.

He asked the judiciary to impose same rules and regulation for PTI leader Imran Khan.

He said that PML-N, Chief Nawaz Sharif had to face 'disqualification' for withdrawing salary from his son's company.

He said that PML-N, leaders had always respected court verdicts. No one is above the law in this country, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Daniyal Aziz Same Talal Chaudhry Muslim TV All From Court

Recent Stories

Over Rs200 mln being spent on Imran Khan's securit ..

Over Rs200 mln being spent on Imran Khan's security: Senate body told

6 minutes ago
 Need of electoral reforms, polls transparency disc ..

Need of electoral reforms, polls transparency discussed

6 minutes ago
 Minuster chair session on financial assessment of ..

Minuster chair session on financial assessment of flood effectees

16 minutes ago
 Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes lates ..

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty

16 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani stood by Kashmiris' right to self ..

Syed Ali Geelani stood by Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Dr. Ghulam Nab ..

16 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of plantation target ..

Minister for early completion of plantation targets

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.