Musadiq urges judiciary for equal justice system for all citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday urged the judiciary to ensure equal justice system for all citizens.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan is not a special person in this country who has been given leverage for submitting reply in contempt of the court case.

He said that many leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, including Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, Nihal Hashmi and Nawaz Sharif, had not provided such a leverage by courts in contempt of court cases.

He asked the judiciary to impose same rules and regulation for PTI leader Imran Khan.

He said that PML-N, Chief Nawaz Sharif had to face 'disqualification' for withdrawing salary from his son's company.

He said that PML-N, leaders had always respected court verdicts. No one is above the law in this country, he said.