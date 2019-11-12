UrduPoint.com
Mushtaq Ghani Pays Surprise Visit To Main Bazar Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Mushtaq Ghani pays surprise visit to main bazar Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the main bazaar Abbottabad without protocol and heard the grievances of the traders assured them of the resolve.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also spent some time with the traders and people in Bazaar, he also visited the office of Tehrik-e-Suba Hazara (TSH) and discussed several issues with the local leadership TSH.

The speaker KP assembly also visited the largest construction project of Abbottabad city Jinnah Plaza and directed the concerned for the timely completion of the building with up to the mark standards.

While talking to the traders he said that PTI government is committed to provide basic necessities of life to the people at their door step and working for the development of the economy through best policies.

Mushtaq Ghani further said that traders are the backbone of the economy of this country, we would resolve all of their issues on priority, after hearing the complaints of All Traders Association Abbottabad he directed the concerned to settle the issues of traders.

The speaker stated that to provide modern facilities to the traders of Abbottabad we would utilize all of our resources.

