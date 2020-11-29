Musical, poetry evening titled 'Rang-e-Sukhan' to be held on Dec 6

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A magical evening of music and poetry titled "Rang-e-Sukhan" will be held on December 6 to provide the people of capital with a relaxing live musical.

The night is being aimed to mesmerize the audience with soulful Qawlis and to spend a quality time with their families and friends for first time after COVID-19 break.

Arranged by Producation Platform For Champions (PPC), they will include various events including poetry Segment, Qawali Segment and and Theme Dinner with Stalls and Live BBQ.

According to the an official, they will feature well know poets and emerging Qawals to entertain the audience with their spell bounding performances.

Tickets will be available on first come first serve basis and Strict COVID-19 SOPs would be followed, he stated.

