Musical Show Held At PAC To Mark Quaid-e-Azam Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Punjab Arts Council organized a grand musical program on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Council organized a grand musical program on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah.

Director Arts Council Waqar was the Chief Guest while Tahir Nayar, Asma Lata, Ashraf Mirza, Hameed Babar and other artists performed in the musical show. The musical show gets huge applause from the audience.

The chief guest Waqar Ahmed said that the historical struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent has been highlighted in various aspects so that the new generation can be enlightened about these principles.

Through his visionary leadership, he played an important role in reshaping the map of the world.

The new generation needs to adopt Quaid-i-Azam as a role model and follow his principles, he added.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman said that Punjab is a rich province in terms of culture, in which colors of Punjabi, Saraiki, Pothohari cultures are prominent. Culture is the identity of any region.

Nations that do not protect their culture lose their identity in the world. Punjab Arts Council and the Department of Information and Culture have rendered valuable services for the protection of culture. A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the grand musical program.

