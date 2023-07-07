Muslims never to compromise on sanctity of Holy Quran: Dr Khurram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has said that Muslim would never compromise on the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

He was addressing a function on 'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' to condemn the sacrilegious act of burning Holy Quran in front of a Masjid in Sweden by a fanatic. He said that the Holy Quran is the most sacred book for the 2 billion Muslims across the world, adding that Muslims pay full respect to the holy books of Christians and Jews despite marked differences in their religious beliefs.

He said that unluckily some fanatics belonging to other religions provoke Muslims by insulting their holy book and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He said that their ultimate objective is to disturb social harmony between different religions. He was proud that despite such hateful and nefarious acts, the Muslims Diaspora in America, EU and other western countries never reacted violently. "They only staged peaceful protests in order to record their resentment", he said and added that similar is the case in the countries with dominating Muslim majority.

FCCI President said that despite this positive reaction, a group of fanatics repeatedly create alarming situations by taking cover under the so-called "right to speech".

He said that such negative acts result in creating diplomatic tension between the different countries which is detrimental to the global peace. He urged upon the UN and other western countries to legislate and declare such acts of Islamophobia against the law of land. He said that hate mongers in the western countries are repeatedly attacking Masjids and Muslims while performing their religious rituals.

Dr. Khurram Tariq termed this situation as an alarm to these countries which may disrupt social harmony among their different communities, saying that the government of Pakistan should also take up this issue at the global level by mobilizing its foreign missions to pressurize the concerned governments to legislate and declare such acts of desecration against the law.

Dr. Khurram Tariq also urged the Muslims to stage peaceful agitations and avoid violence in their protest meetings. "It would also give a positive message to the global communities and its sane elements to support the just demand of Muslims", he added.