MWMC identifies 207 neglected areas for cleaning under Clean Punjab drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has identified 207 neglected areas of the city for cleanliness under the Clean Punjab campaign.

While formulating a strategy to make the Clean Punjab Campaign more effective in Multan, data on new areas were collected from four zones of the city including 64 of Zone One, 79 in Zone Two, 34 in Zone Three, and 30 in Zone Four. These neglected areas include slums and backward localities.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar while elaborating on the new strategy said that the neglected areas were being made zero waste in phases and special cleanliness squads had started implementing the schedule.

He said cleanliness of graveyards, shrines, mosques, and worship places of minorities was also part of the campaign while government buildings, hospitals, and medical centers would be thoroughly cleaned.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that under the "Clean Punjab Campaign", historical and public places were also being cleaned.