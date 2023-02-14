NA body approves PSDP proposal of cabinet, establishment divisions

The National Assembly Standing committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday approved three ongoing PSDP projects of establishment division to the tune of Rs 335.899 million and four projects worth Rs 265.75 million

The Committee after scrutinizing and hearing the justification of relevant departmental representatives approved the PSDP demands for the financial year 2023-24, said a press release.

The Committee was apprised that the aforesaid projects related to upgradation of infrastructure, construction of facilities and solarsation at National Centre for Rural Development Islamabad and National Institutes of Management at Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

The Committee postponed scrutiny of schemes unapproved at Ministry level till its next meeting. The Committee directed relevant departments to present full justification of the proposed PSDP projects in its next meeting.

The Committee while scrutinizing PSDP proposals of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) opined that the country has immense tourism potential which had not been properly exploited.

The Committee directed Cabinet Division being controlling Division of the PTDC and Management of the Tourism Corporation to bring a comprehensive presentation on the six new PSDP proposals of PTDC before the committee in its next meeting.

Later, the Committee scrutinized and approved three PSDP proposals of Cabinet Division worth Rs 90039.954 million. The Committee was apprised that Rs 90 billion have been demanded for SDGs achievement program whereas Rs 16.954 and Rs 23 million would go for strengthening of National Archives and a marketing campaign for Facilitation of Tourism in Pakistan, respectively.

The Committee while discussing The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021 decided to replace The words Federal Government or Government occurring in section 3, 4 and 19 (3) of the amendment bill with words Minister In-charge. The Committee was of the view that the public representatives were answerable to the people thus policy decision making should remain with them instead of the public servants.