UrduPoint.com

NA Education Body Ask Govt To Imposes Ban On Book 'Ayina-e-Imraniyat'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 02:00 AM

NA Education body ask govt to imposes ban on book 'Ayina-e-Imraniyat'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Tuesday recommended the government impose a ban on the book titled "Ayina-e-Imraniyat" published by Khalid Book Depot Lahore having Islamophobia content.

The directions were given during the 35th meeting of the Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture held here under the Chairmanship of Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA.

The Mover, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA, while presenting his matter held that the book titled "Ayina-e-Imraniyat" published by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for their students of the first year contains Islamophobia content which is totally against the teachings of Qur'an thus the same should be banned. In response, the Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, clarified that the book in question didn't belong to AIOU rather it was published by Khalid Book Depot Lahore.

The Committee, expressing condemnation over the publishing of such a book by the publishers, recommended that the Government should impose a ban on the said book. The VC, AIOU, was however directed by the Committee to issue a formal rebuttal in the Press regarding their disassociation with the said book and submit a report in the next meeting.

The Mover, Ms. Aliya Kamran, MNA, while presenting her calling attention held that due to prolonged non-finalization of the matter concerning the repatriation of 300 female teachers working on deputation against the wedlock policy in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) was causing grave concerns amongst the teachers. In response, the Director General FDE informed that the matter was sub-judice in the court of law.

The Committee directed the DG, FDE, to provide to it in the next meeting the school, Model School, and College-wise details of a number of these teachers.

On the issue of removal of the name of Open International University for Complementary Medicines Colombo Sri Lanka, the Committee directed the Executive Director of, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), to hold a meeting with the applicant (Prof. Dr. Raja Khurram Shehzad), redress all of his grievances on merit and submit a report in the next meeting.

The Committee deferred the Bill titled "The Federal Ziauddin University Bill, 2022" (moved by Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA) with direction to the ED, HEC, to hold a meeting with the Mover, get finalized all the codal formalities required to the establishment of the said University and submit a report to the Committee.

The Committee deferred consideration of the Bill titled "The National University of Modern Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022" (moved by Mr. Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, MNA) at the request of the Mover.

The Committee deferred consideration of the Bill titled as "The Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Bill, 2022" (moved by Mr. Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, MNA) due to the non-attendance of the meeting by the Mover.

On the issue of missing admission forms for BA 1st Annual Exam of 2000 (SI # 50015100), the Registrar, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), informed the Committee that a show cause notice along with a charge sheet was issued to the accused who had submitted his reply the same will be presented to the forthcoming meeting of the Syndicate likely to be held in 2023.

The Committee, expressing concern over delayed action, directed the Registrar to ensure completion of all the prerequisites by the 25th of January, 2023, and submit a report Regarding the matter concerning the cancellation of temporary use of the library complex Muridke, District Sheikhupura, the Committee was informed by DPO, Sheikhupura, that primafacie, no cognizable offense was made out thus no FIR was lodged.

Moreover, the matter was also under consideration by the High Court in Lahore.

The Committee noted that despite formal notice, the Secretary of, the Archives Department Punjab, and Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura did not attend the meeting which was tantamount to a breach of privilege of the Committee. Therefore, the Committee decided to summon both officers to the next meeting.

On the issue concerning LLB Examinations to be conducted by Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, the Senior Legal Advisor, BZU apprised the Committee that at present the matter was pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as Lahore High Court, Multan Bench while the FIA had also initiated an inquiry on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Committee disposed of the matter and did not press it further.

Regarding the release of funds to TTS-notified salaried teachers, the Committee directed the HEC to further gear up its efforts to get funds from the Finance Division and also issue necessary instructions to the respective Universities to accommodate the TTS Teachers and submit a report to the Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, and Mr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awais, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Musarrat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNAs. Ms. Aliya Kamran, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mr. Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNAs/Movers were also present in the meeting. besides the senior officers of M/o Federal Education and its attached departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Supreme Court Lahore High Court Condemnation Education Punjab Sri Lanka Bahawalpur Colombo Same Sheikhupura Muridke Afzal Khan Federal Investigation Agency Allama Iqbal Open University Bahauddin Zakariya University January HEC FIR IUB National University All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

2 hours ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

2 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.