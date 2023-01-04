NA Education body ask govt to imposes ban on book 'Ayina-e-Imraniyat'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Tuesday recommended the government impose a ban on the book titled "Ayina-e-Imraniyat" published by Khalid Book Depot Lahore having Islamophobia content.

The directions were given during the 35th meeting of the Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture held here under the Chairmanship of Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA.

The Mover, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA, while presenting his matter held that the book titled "Ayina-e-Imraniyat" published by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for their students of the first year contains Islamophobia content which is totally against the teachings of Qur'an thus the same should be banned. In response, the Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, clarified that the book in question didn't belong to AIOU rather it was published by Khalid Book Depot Lahore.

The Committee, expressing condemnation over the publishing of such a book by the publishers, recommended that the Government should impose a ban on the said book. The VC, AIOU, was however directed by the Committee to issue a formal rebuttal in the Press regarding their disassociation with the said book and submit a report in the next meeting.

The Mover, Ms. Aliya Kamran, MNA, while presenting her calling attention held that due to prolonged non-finalization of the matter concerning the repatriation of 300 female teachers working on deputation against the wedlock policy in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) was causing grave concerns amongst the teachers. In response, the Director General FDE informed that the matter was sub-judice in the court of law.

The Committee directed the DG, FDE, to provide to it in the next meeting the school, Model School, and College-wise details of a number of these teachers.

On the issue of removal of the name of Open International University for Complementary Medicines Colombo Sri Lanka, the Committee directed the Executive Director of, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), to hold a meeting with the applicant (Prof. Dr. Raja Khurram Shehzad), redress all of his grievances on merit and submit a report in the next meeting.

The Committee deferred the Bill titled "The Federal Ziauddin University Bill, 2022" (moved by Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA) with direction to the ED, HEC, to hold a meeting with the Mover, get finalized all the codal formalities required to the establishment of the said University and submit a report to the Committee.

The Committee deferred consideration of the Bill titled "The National University of Modern Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022" (moved by Mr. Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, MNA) at the request of the Mover.

The Committee deferred consideration of the Bill titled as "The Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Bill, 2022" (moved by Mr. Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, MNA) due to the non-attendance of the meeting by the Mover.

On the issue of missing admission forms for BA 1st Annual Exam of 2000 (SI # 50015100), the Registrar, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), informed the Committee that a show cause notice along with a charge sheet was issued to the accused who had submitted his reply the same will be presented to the forthcoming meeting of the Syndicate likely to be held in 2023.

The Committee, expressing concern over delayed action, directed the Registrar to ensure completion of all the prerequisites by the 25th of January, 2023, and submit a report Regarding the matter concerning the cancellation of temporary use of the library complex Muridke, District Sheikhupura, the Committee was informed by DPO, Sheikhupura, that primafacie, no cognizable offense was made out thus no FIR was lodged.

Moreover, the matter was also under consideration by the High Court in Lahore.

The Committee noted that despite formal notice, the Secretary of, the Archives Department Punjab, and Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura did not attend the meeting which was tantamount to a breach of privilege of the Committee. Therefore, the Committee decided to summon both officers to the next meeting.

On the issue concerning LLB Examinations to be conducted by Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, the Senior Legal Advisor, BZU apprised the Committee that at present the matter was pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as Lahore High Court, Multan Bench while the FIA had also initiated an inquiry on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Committee disposed of the matter and did not press it further.

Regarding the release of funds to TTS-notified salaried teachers, the Committee directed the HEC to further gear up its efforts to get funds from the Finance Division and also issue necessary instructions to the respective Universities to accommodate the TTS Teachers and submit a report to the Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, and Mr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awais, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Musarrat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNAs. Ms. Aliya Kamran, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mr. Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNAs/Movers were also present in the meeting. besides the senior officers of M/o Federal Education and its attached departments.