UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Legislators Condemn Killing Of 4 Women In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

NA legislators condemn killing of 4 women in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Legislators in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday condemned the incident of killing of four female handicraft trainers in North Waziristan and decided to hold discussion on the issue in the standing committee on interior.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser referred the matter of killing of the four women to the committee after a debate.

During discussion on floor of the lower house of parliament, MNA Mohsin Dawar from North Waziristan said before the incident of the killing of four women, ten persons including a local government engineer and public prosecutor and his brother were also kidnapped from the North Waziristan.

He expressed the concern that the terrorists were regrouping in the tribal areas and these terror acts could spread in other parts of the country as well.

He along with member of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Murtaza Javed Abbasi called for a comprehensive debate in the house on the incidents of terror and kidnappings in the border areas.

Murtaza said his party condemned the acts of terror and pointed out that the situation had deteriorated in the tribal areas, adding in the previous bye-elections in the border areas, it was even difficult to run an election campaign due to terrorist activities.

He also said the terrorist networks were regrouping in the area and urged the government and the law enforcement agencies to take notice of the situation.

Zahid Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and other legislators stressed that the Shuhada package should be announced for the families of the four deceased women.

Munawar Ali Talpur of Pakistan Peoples Party said attacks on workers of non governmental organisations was unfortunate, adding the killing of the women in North Waziristan was very saddening.

Condemning the killings, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the nation was united on the issue of terrorism and the people, police and armed forces had already given immense sacrifices in the war against terror.

He assured that the government had taken notice of the attacks, the committee report about the incident would be laid before the house and a debate would be held.

He asserted that the government would take steps to stop such incidents.

MNA Shehnaz Baloch expressed her concern about the incidents in which women were attacked and demanded of the government to take remedial measures.

MNA Saifur Rehman criticised the Sindh government for its actions against opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Sheikh.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Terrorist National Assembly North Waziristan Police Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Border Women Muslim From Government Opposition Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

43 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

1 hour ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

2 hours ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

3 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.