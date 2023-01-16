UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Late Legislators, Civil Servants, Personnel Of Security Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of late member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari elected from NA-193 Rajanpur,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of late member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari elected from NA-193 Rajanpur, former MNAs Aman Ullah Sial, Abdul Latif Afridi, former NA secretary Abdul Rauf Nomani, armed force personnel martyred in Balochistan, DSP and police officials martyred during the attack by militants at Sarband Police Station and daughter of Maulana Syed Abdul Ala Maududi.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha at the request of the Speaker National Assembly.

