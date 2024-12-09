NA secretariat to host key secretaries’ meeting on Wednesday ahead of 18th speakers’ conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly Secretariat, under the leadership of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, will host the 18th Speakers’ Conference at Parliament House, Islamabad, on December 19th and 20th, 2024, after a decade, highlighting its commitment to enhancing parliamentary collaboration and addressing legislative challenges.

The last Conference was held in 2014, and after a long delay, the annual event is now tentatively scheduled for December 19th and 20th, 2024. This two-day conference will gather Speakers and Presiding Officers from Pakistan’s legislatures, along with their respective parliamentary delegations, to discuss a common vision for legislative progress.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who previously led the 17th Speakers’ Conference in 2014, will once again oversee this significant forum, marking a decade of sustained efforts to enhance legislative practices in Pakistan.

The upcoming conference aims to equip parliamentary institutions to address current and future challenges effectively, while fostering greater cooperation among the legislatures.

In preparation for the 18th Speakers’ Conference, a Secretaries’ Conference will be held on December 11, 2024 at the Parliament House, Islamabad. This important meeting, a time-honored parliamentary tradition, will serve as a preparatory session to finalize the agenda for the 18th Speakers' Conference and ensure alignment among legislative bodies.

The Secretaries’ Conference will be attended by Secretaries of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

The participants will deliberate on agenda items proposed by their respective legislatures and review the implementation status of decisions taken during the 17th Speakers’ Conference.

The 18th Speakers’ Conference will focus on several critical legislative themes. These include strengthening the Institution of Whips to ensure discipline and proficiency in parliamentary proceedings, implementing the newly inserted Article 9-A of the Constitution to combat climate change, and reforming legislative procedures to promote transparency and effectiveness. Other significant agenda items include establishing a credible Virtual Parliament to enhance accessibility, fostering stronger ties between Parliament and the People, and revising the Rules of Procedure to streamline legislative processes.

The institution of the Speakers’ Conference has a rich historical legacy, with its origins tracing back to 1921, when the first such conference was held in Simla under the leadership of Frederick Whyte, Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. Over the years, the Speakers’ Conference has become a cornerstone of inter-parliamentary dialogue and collaboration in Pakistan.

