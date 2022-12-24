UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Felicitate Christian Community On Christmas Eve

Published December 24, 2022

NA Speaker, Deputy felicitate Christian community on Christmas Eve

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday extended warm felicitations to the Christian Community particularly Christian Parliamentarians on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the Speaker said that Prophet Jesus Christ was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace and tolerance and brotherhood. "The Muslims deeply revere Prophet Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Almighty Allah," he said.

The Speaker, on this happy occasion, reiterated the pledge of the parliament and government to fully safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani has also extended greetings to his fellow Christian colleagues on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. Jesus Christ's eternal message of love for humanity and for the Members of all communities and fraternities still holds the strength to ensure harmony and peace in the world.

He said that in face of the current challenging situation in the country, we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies.

