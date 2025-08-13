NA Speaker Mourns Passing Of Atif Aslam’s Father
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Muhammad Aslam, father of renowned singer Atif Aslam.
In his condolence message, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to Atif Aslam and his family, noting that the loss of a parent is an irreplaceable tragedy that leaves profound grief.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high rank in His mercy and to provide strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence Day to mark victory in Maarka-e-Haq, says Info Minister5 minutes ago
-
Hameed Lon extends Independence day greetings, lauds ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ as a symbol of Pakistan’ ..5 minutes ago
-
14th August revisited: Honouring sacrifices that shaped Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
All set in Kashmir to celebrate 78th Pakistan Independence day, victory of 'Maarka e Haq ' with full ..5 minutes ago
-
Bus traveling from Panjgoor to Karachi overturns, 1 killed & multiple injured5 minutes ago
-
ACANAP organizes ceremony in connection with Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held5 minutes ago
-
Ports operating profitably despite partial capacity use: NA told5 minutes ago
-
Healthcare professionals salute organ donors, encourage public involvement on 'Organ Donation Day'5 minutes ago
-
23 power pilferers held6 minutes ago
-
AC reviews cleanliness drive in Kharian6 minutes ago
-
Transgender community celebrates Independence day to convey message of solidarity, patriotism36 minutes ago