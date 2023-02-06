(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akron Durrani on Monday expressed deep regret over the disastrous consequences of the earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye last night, causing significant loss of human life and property damages.

In a statement, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed their deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and hoped that those injured and affected by this disaster will enjoy a speedy recovery.

At this difficult time for both Syria and Türkiye, the speaker, deputy Speaker, and Parliament wish to convey their profound solidarity with all those affected, and with the people and authorities of Türkiye and Syria.

The speaker and deputy speaker assured to provide all possible cooperation from Pakistan in relief and rehabilitation activities, besides praying for the elevation of the ranks of the quake victims.