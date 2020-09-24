UrduPoint.com
NA Standing Committee For Taking Up Electoral Reforms & Elections In GB

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

NA Standing Committee for taking up electoral reforms & elections in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has been called on September 28 at 2.00 pm here in Parliament House.

Electoral Reforms and measures to ensure the transparency in the upcoming Election of Gilgit-Baltistan will be agenda of the meeting, said a press release.

The Members of the Standing Committee have been asked to come up with suggestion from their respective political parties with reference to the agenda.

Notice to call the meeting has been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. The meeting will be chaired by its chairman Mujahid Ali, MNA.

