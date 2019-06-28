UrduPoint.com
NAB Accords Approval To File Corruption Reference Against The Owners Of EHP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:03 PM

AB has given approval to file corruption reference against owners of Eden Housing Projects (EHP)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) NAB has given approval to file corruption reference against owners of Eden Housing Projects (EHP).Meeting of regional board was held under Director General (DG) NAB which was attended by deputy prosecutor general, all directors and other senior officers.Approval was given in the meeting to file corruption reference against owners and management of Eden Housing Projects.Dr Amjid, Murtaza Amjid, Mustafa Amjid and Anjum Amjid were nominated as major accused in the reference.According to NAB Lahore the accused collected Rs 16.

96 billion allegedly from the people and fled outside the country.

As many as 11000 affectees have filed applications with NAB Lahore for redressal of their grievances so far. Reference will be sent to NAB Headquarters immediately which will be filed in Accountability Court Lahore with the approval of chairman NAB.DG NAB Lahore Salim Shahzad has said regulators are actual responsible for the financial loss and agony caused to the people.

Harsh laws will have to be enacted to watch development authorities and real Estates agents.

