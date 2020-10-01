UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Makhdoom Amin Fahim's Son Jalil-u-Zaman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:57 PM

NAB arrests Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-u-Zaman

An accountability court Thursday remanded Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, son of late Pakistan Peoples Party's leader and federal minister Makhdoom Amin Fahim, to the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court Thursday remanded Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, son of late Pakistan Peoples Party's leader and Federal minister Makhdoom Amin Fahim, to the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A team of NAB Karachi earlier arrested Zaman from Karachi and produced him before the court to seek his remand.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Zaman faced charges of corruption amounting to tens of millions of rupees during his tenure in the local bodies.

He claimed that the accused was served several call up notices to record his statements before an inquiry team of the NAB but he failed to turn up each time.

The court granted 7 days remand to NAB after which the investigation team took Zaman back to Karachi.

Zaman alias Habibullah is a younger brother of the PPP MNA Makhdoom Jameel-u- Zaman who also heads the spiritual Sarwari Jamaat.

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption National Accountability Bureau Amin Fahim Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

46 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

2 hours ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

2 hours ago

Russia-US Contacts on Karabakh Not Substitute to O ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Amin Ul Haque ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.