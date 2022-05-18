NAB Karachi distributes cheques

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza distributed cheques amounting to Rs 373.688 million amongst various state functionaries in a cheque distribution ceremony held at NAB Karachi on Wednesday

The cheques were distributed amongst various state functionaries including Government of Sindh, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST) Karachi, Sindh Revenue board (SRB), Karachi, Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC&EW) Sindh at Jamshoro and amongst affectees of Jason Beach View Housing Project, Karachi, said a statement.

An amount of Rs. 280.349 million was handed over to the representative of the office of Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh. The recoveries were made by NAB Karachi through Plea Bargain under NAO, 1999 from the corrupt elements in favor of different departments of Government of Sindh.

Another cheque of Rs 1.318 million was handed over to the representative of FUUAST.

This recovery was made in an under trial reference titled "The State V/s Dr Zafar Iqbal & Others" filed by NAB Karachi in which accused Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Executive Engineer voluntarily admitted his guilt of embezzlement in University funds and opted for Plea Bargain which was approved by Accountability Court.

A cheque of Rs 3.9517 million was handed over to the representative of SRB, Karachi.

This recovery was made by NAB Karachi in an ongoing investigation against officers / officials of Culture, Tourism & Antiquities Department of Sindh, Advertisement Agencies and others on the allegations of misappropriation of funds for illegally awarded contracts of Sindh Festival 2014.

In the investigation, 10 contractors / beneficiaries have entered into plea bargain u/s 25(b) of NAO, 1999 and surrendered illegal gains amounting to over Rs 145 Million so far.

The recovered amount includes Sales Tax on Services recovered from accused persons namely Syed Ahsan Muntazim, Umer Sharif Rajput and Syed Masroor Ali. The ill-gotten money was returned to Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), Karachi.

Another cheque of Rs 12.9079 million was handed over to the representative of Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC & EW) Sindh at Jamshoro.

This recovery was made in an under trial titled "The State V/s Peer Bux Samoon and others" filed by NAB Karachi in which accused Syed Khadim Hussain Shah, Assistant Accounts Officer, Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC & EW) Sindh at Jamshoro voluntarily admitted his guilt of embezzlement of funds and opted for Plea Bargain which was approved by Accountability Court.

The ill-gotten money of was returned to Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC&EW) Sindh at Jamshoro.

Besides, 45 cheques of Rs 75.161 million were handed over to the affectees of Jason Beach View Project. This recovery was made in an under trial titled "The State V/s Mian Abdul Jabbar & others" filed by NAB(Karachi) on the allegation of cheating public at large in which accused Mian Abdul Jabbar and Mian Abdul Samad voluntarily admitted their guilt and opted for Plea Bargain which was approved by Accountability Court. The ill-gotten money was returned to the allottees of Jason Beach View Project.

Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza thanked the participants and reiterated that said NAB (Karachi), under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, is committed to recover looted money from corrupt elements and to return amongst the departments/ affectees.

He reaffirmed NAB's commitment against corruption and corrupt practices and said that NAB(Karachi) is performing its responsibilities on merit with utmost dedication and professionalism for a prosperous and corruption free Pakistan.