NAB organizes Khuli Kachehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) In compliance to directions of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an Open Public Hearing (Khuli Kachehri) was held in NAB Balochistan, Quetta on Thursday.

Director General NAB Balochistan personally listened to the complainants and received complaints.

During interaction with the complainants, the Director General explained the mandate of NAB and informed the participants about the complaint filing procedure in NAB.

He explained that the NAB does not take action on anonymous/pseudonymous complaints and only substantiated complaints that fall within the purview of the NAB.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau was active against corruption and utilizing all sources to bring the corrupt elements to justice and eradicate corruption. Those who looted the resources and national treasure of the state will be held accountable in every case, he added.

He said that the elements who cheated the public at large will also be brought to justice.