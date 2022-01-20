(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB has recovered Rs. 822 billion during the tenure of current NAB administration from October 2017 to December 2021, which is a significant achievement as compared to previous years.

In a statement, he said such huge recovery was a manifestation of the national duty of NAB officers to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said the top most priority of NAB was to bring the mega-corruption white collar crimes to a logical conclusion while effectively pursuing the cases in accordance with the law on the basis of solid evidence of the cases pending before the NAB.

The performance of the Prosecution Division has yielded excellent results.

He said National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) 1278 cases of corruption worth Rs. 1335 billion were under trial in various esteemed accountability courts.

The NAB's Operational and Prosecution Division was providing legal assistance to all regional bureaus in investigating inquiries, complaint verifications in accordance with the law, and pursuing the cases in accountability courts, high courts and the Supreme Court.

The the overall conviction rate in NAB cases was 66.8 percent due to continuous monitoring Chairman NAB and Prosecution Division. Bringing mega corruption white collar crime to its logical conclusion was the top priority of NAB.

He said that for eradication of corruption- NAB was committed to implementing the policy of "Accountability for All" which has yielded excellent results.

The Chairman directed that the corrupt elements should be brought to justice and by recovering the money looted from them.

He directed the concerned to follow up the cases in accordance with the law on the basis of solid evidence so that the recovered money could be deposited in national exchequer.

NAB was focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).NAB was like a role model not only for Pakistan but also for entire SAARC countries.

NAB has established modern forensic science lab equipped with Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

These measures have improved the performance of the NAB, he said adding that NAB was trying to save the nation from corruption by following the policy of zero tolerance.

NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers so that quality and standard of investigations could be further improved on the basis of solid evidence as well as NAB had devised and implemented an effective.

He said that reputable national and international institutions have praised the performance of NAB.

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of the Prosecution Division headed by Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider and hoped that the Prosecution Division would continue to perform its duties in accordance with the law with the same diligence and dedication.