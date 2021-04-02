UrduPoint.com
NAB Vehemently Denies Geo News Item; Says NAB Business Friendly Institute

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

NAB vehemently denies Geo news item; says NAB business friendly institute

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday vehemently denied a new item about business community broadcast by Geo news saying that bureau was a business friendly institution and acknowledges the services of business community. A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Geo tv in its programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Key Saath" broadcast on April 1, had leveled baseless allegations (about of conduct of NAB with business community). Whereas NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in his numerous meetings with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federal of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi and Lahore had said that NAB was a business friendly institute and respects the services of business community, who had already thanked the chairman for referring income tax, sales tax and under invoicing cases of business community to (FBR) Federal board of Revenue for further action, which attracted wide publicity in country's TV channels and newspapers including Geo TV.

Furthermore right now, some 1,235 references were under trial in different accountability courts. Of which the ratio of business community is not even one percent. This also negates the propaganda of Geo TV about business community.

Furthermore, the NAB has also decried another news item broadcast in Geo TV's programme Capital Talk on April 1 regarding transfer of Director General under pressure of a PTI NA, saying that the transfer of DG NAB Multan was a routine affairs and basic reason of transferring the DG is his retirement on May 13, 2021. DG, NAB, Multan has been posted as Director General Awareness and Prevention in headquarters giving him facility of completing his retirement documents and other affairs in next month May 2021.

