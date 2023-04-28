UrduPoint.com

Nadia Hussain Hails Faysal Qureshi's Film 'Money Back Guarantee'

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Nadia Hussain hails Faysal Qureshi's film 'Money Back Guarantee'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Lollywood sensation Nadia Hussain gave a huge shout-out to Faisal Qureshi's action comedy film 'Money Back Guarantee' calling it "An intelligent man's comedy".

The latest buzz around town is Faisal Qureshi's directorial debut 'Money Back Guarantee' star cast include Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazeer, Gohar Rasheed, Javed Sheikh, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Malik, Adnan Jafar, Ayesha Omar alongside debut actors Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram.

From jam-packed cinemas to huge box office collections, the much-awaited film has managed to garner immense appreciation and applause from the attendees, critics and showbiz bigwigs.

According to the statement shared by 'Money Back Guarantee official Instagram handle, "The film has become "Pakistan's #1 movie of the year to grab 118 million views on all social platforms" Recognized as one of Pakistan's first supermodels, Nadia Hussain took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video while sharing her two cents on the much-talked-about film "I truly think the film is absolutely fantastic, I watched the film because of the script because I know how amazingly talented Faysal Qureshi is" While spilling the beans on the script, the diva stated "It is an intelligent man's comedy, one really needs to be tuned into the dialogues to understand the jokes".

"It depicts everything in the most amazing comedic way possible" Hussain added.

Concluding the in-depth review, the diva has commended the entire cast and crew of the film "Hats off to Faysal Qureshi and awesome performance by Fawad Khan, Mikaal zulfiqar, Mani, and Mirza Gohar and special mentions to Ali Safina and Shafaat Syed"The epitome of talent Muneeb Butt also applauded the film via social media post, he commented, "Very intelligent script writing, amazing cinematography, content, message, humour and performance. A must watch film"

