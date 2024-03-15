Open Menu

Narh Sur Cultural Heritage Added To National Inventory Of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The vibrant and captivating Narh Sur tradition has been officially recognized and included in the national inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Pakistan.

Narh Sur is a traditional musical form prevalent in parts of Pakistan, particularly in eastern Balochistan.

It combines two elements: "Na?," a type of flute, and "Sur," throat singing synchronized with the rhythm of the Na? or flute, said a press release issued here on Friday.

This art form is celebrated for its unique blend of poetic lyrics, rhythmic beats, and accompanying music.

In this cultural tradition, the flute or Na? is played by a musician called a Na? in both Balochi and Pashto, while the throat singing or 'sur' is performed by a throat singer known as a suri in Balochi or stúnchaé in Pashto.

This achievement is the result of extensive research and documentation efforts conducted across more than seven districts of Koh Sulaiman.

The comprehensive dossier prepared for Narh Sur's inclusion in the ICH Inventory of Pakistan is now available for public viewing on the official website: https://ichinventory.

pk/ich-inventory/.

Narh Sur, deeply rooted in the pastoralist and nomadic traditions of the region, has long been celebrated for its unique musical artistry, poetic narratives, and rich historical significance.

The inclusion of Narh Sur in the national inventory highlights its importance as a cherished cultural heritage of Pakistan.

"We are delighted to share that Narh Sur has been added to the ICH Inventory of Pakistan," stated Uzair Khan, Executive Director at Lok Virsa.

"This recognition underscores the dedication and efforts of our communities, researchers, and cultural experts in preserving and promoting the legacy of Narh Sur."

The ICH Inventory of Pakistan provides a platform to showcase and safeguard the diverse intangible cultural heritage of the country. Narh Sur's presence in this inventory signifies its significance and contribution to Pakistan's cultural richness. Pakistan is going to file a nomination of Narh Sur for the representative list of humanity UNESCO nominations for the 2024/25 cycle.

