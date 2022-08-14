Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, completion of 75 years of independence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Nation celebrated Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Independence Day of the motherland on Sunday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.Prayers were offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people.National flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated.National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners were also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.The change of guards ceremony was held at Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi this morning. The cadets of Pakistan Naval academy assumed the guards duties.

Associated Press of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and other mainstream media were highlighting the services of Pakistan Movement heroes' on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.The Kashmiris along both sides of LoC and living across the globe marked the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great zeal, zest, fervor and enthusiasm.

The Diamond Jubilee Convention of Parliamentarians, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, passed a unanimous resolution, expressing resolve to strive together to make Quaid-i-Azam's vision of a federal, parliamentary, democratic and prosperous Pakistan a substantive reality.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated the nation on the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan.In their separate messages, they said that this day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland "Pakistan" for us.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar extended felicitations on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day. The ISPR DG on his official Twitter handle wrote, "Happy Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee Celebrations to great Pakistani nation from Armed Forces of Pakistan.

"Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah while felicitating the nation on the Independence day prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira also shared his greetings with the nation, expressing the resolve to work for the betterment of the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi hoisted the national flag at Lahore fort. Addressing the ceremony, he paid glowing tributes to the leaders of Pakistan Movement. The Chief Minister also laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-i- Iqbal and offered fateha.

In Quetta, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo hoisted the national flag in the lawn of provincial assembly.