Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The nation celebrated the 147th birth anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and fervor on Sunday.

Quaid’s birthday is celebrated annually on December 25, the day he was born in 1876 in Karachi.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Special programmes were arranged by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to celebrate the birthday in a befitting manner.

The participants of different events paid rich tribute to Jinnah for his tireless efforts and visionary leadership.

In Karachi, ‘Fateha Khawani’ and ‘Quran Khawani’ was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum. A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Military academy, Kakul took the ceremonial duties of sentries from the cadets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

President Dr Arif Alvi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion. Quaid-e-Azam was the great benefactor of the nation whose tireless efforts led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, the President said in a message.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar paid special tribute to the father of the nation. “Today, we celebrate the 147th birthday of our great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said in a statement.

The Pakistani nation shared Quaid's inspiring quotes and photos from his speeches to express their respect and love for Jinnah, who fought selflessly for the Muslims of undivided India and laid the foundations of a new country, Pakistan.

Social media users, while paying rich tributes, posted messages on various platforms commemorating his sacrifices and struggles in achieving a separate homeland for the Muslim population.

Meanwhile, Governors and Chief Ministers of all the four provinces also paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam. They noted that Jinnah changed the map of the sub-continent and made the creation of Pakistan possible for Muslims through a democratic struggle.

The diplomats and staff of the Pakistan Embassies abroad also paid homage to the founding father of Pakistan.

The Punjab government celebrated the birth anniversary in an unprecedented manner at the Chief Minister's office.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and members of the cabinet participated in a cake-cutting ceremony, extending heartfelt wishes to the nation on the revered occasion of Quaid’s birth anniversary.

The CM highlighting the significance of the day said, "The freedom we enjoy today is a result of the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

The birth anniversary was marked in Balochistan with a rich tribute to the late father of the nation. The main ceremony, in this connection, was organized at the Quaid Residency Ziarat, attended by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, as the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister Balochistan underlined the significance of adherence to the golden principles of Quaid-Azam underscored the steadfast commitment to eliminate terrorism.

The Directorate of General Public Relations (Pakistan Air Force-PAF) released a short video to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, highlighting the fact that Quaid-e-Azam offered the oppressed Muslims of the Subcontinent a ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them.

People across Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also celebrated Quaid-e-Azam day. Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday were held in all the cities.