Nation needs unity and continuity to overcome challenges: Senator Afnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said that the country needs unity and continuity to resolve all the problems.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the nation must come together in one direction for the sake of the country greater good.

He added that united action is the need of the hour to move Pakistan forward.

The senator further stated that the country is heading in the right direction economically and that greater progress is expected.

He said that politically too, politicians should seek unity for national interest rather than pursue personal gains.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan enjoys friendly ties with Muslim countries and that Pakistan will extend help wherever possible.

He said, “We want good relations with all, Pakistan has always supported Muslim countries and will continue to do so.”

Recalling confrontations with India, he said Pakistan had brought India to its knees within hours and defeated India’s war-mongering ambitions.

This historic victory against India was achieved through the combined strength of politicians, the armed forces and the nation. He said Pakistan’s defence was invincible.

Senator reiterated his call for national cohesion and political unity, saying that unity not division will ensure the country’s progress and security.