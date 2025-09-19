Pakistan-Saudi defence pact a historic milestone: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday termed the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact a “historic agreement,” describing it as unique and unprecedented in nature.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the pact was remarkable as it brought together one country representing Muslim military might and the other symbolizing Muslim financial power.

He added that standing by each other against aggression, was what made this agreement exceptional and distinguished.

Rana Sanaullah said both countries were committed to supporting each other in every possible capacity, emphasizing that this partnership would elevate their joint stature.

He remarked that when Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stand together, they will emerge as a “Muslim world superpower” before the world.

Responding to criticism of the Prime Minister’s foreign visits, the adviser said such criticism was unfounded, adding that “important agreements are signed during these visits,” which would have far-reaching positive impacts for the country.