Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact A Historic Milestone: Rana Sanaullah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday termed the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact a “historic agreement,” describing it as unique and unprecedented in nature.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the pact was remarkable as it brought together one country representing Muslim military might and the other symbolizing Muslim financial power.
He added that standing by each other against aggression, was what made this agreement exceptional and distinguished.
Rana Sanaullah said both countries were committed to supporting each other in every possible capacity, emphasizing that this partnership would elevate their joint stature.
He remarked that when Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stand together, they will emerge as a “Muslim world superpower” before the world.
Responding to criticism of the Prime Minister’s foreign visits, the adviser said such criticism was unfounded, adding that “important agreements are signed during these visits,” which would have far-reaching positive impacts for the country.
Recent Stories
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact a historic milestone: Rana Sanaullah53 seconds ago
-
IGP provides house to another martyr’s family11 minutes ago
-
Defence Pact marks new phase in deep-rooted Pak-Saudi ties: Kayani11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt expanding modern cardiac facilities: Minister Salman11 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers strike in Hazro, leave workshop owner injured21 minutes ago
-
Naeem terms Pak-Saudi defense pact, a positive & historic progress31 minutes ago
-
BEEF launches fully funded scholarship program for matric toppers in Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
Historic pact strengthen defense ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia: Musadik Malik41 minutes ago
-
Governor directs to formulate strategy for providing latest skills to educated youth41 minutes ago
-
Ex-judge’s office targeted in Rawalpindi firing, no casualties51 minutes ago
-
Expected moon sighting for Rabi us Sani 1447 AH on Sep 221 hour ago
-
Hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Saturday1 hour ago