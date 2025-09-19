Funeral Prayer In Absentia For Ghani Bhat Offered In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Funeral prayers in absentia for occupied Kashmir-based former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, were offered in Islamabad on Friday, it was officially stated.
"The prayers were attended by Kashmiri leaders from both sides of the Line of Control, including Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Abdullah Gul, senior Hurriyat leaders Farooq Rahmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf, Sardar Abdul Raziq Advocate, Zahid Safi, and others, whereas members of the Kashmiri community settled in twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi also joined the prayers," an AJK Government spokesperson told APP here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq paid glowing tributes to Professor Butt’s lifelong services for the Kashmir freedom movement.
He said the deceased was a great freedom fighter whose passing had created an irreplaceable void.
Professor Butt, he added, was a man of perseverance and an academy on the history of Kashmir who would be remembered for generations.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayer in absentia for Ghani Bhat offered in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Nation needs unity and continuity to overcome challenges: Senator Afnan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact a historic milestone: Rana Sanaullah12 minutes ago
-
IGP provides house to another martyr’s family22 minutes ago
-
Defence Pact marks new phase in deep-rooted Pak-Saudi ties: Kayani22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt expanding modern cardiac facilities: Minister Salman22 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers strike in Hazro, leave workshop owner injured32 minutes ago
-
Naeem terms Pak-Saudi defense pact, a positive & historic progress42 minutes ago
-
BEEF launches fully funded scholarship program for matric toppers in Balochistan52 minutes ago
-
Historic pact strengthen defense ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia: Musadik Malik52 minutes ago
-
Governor directs to formulate strategy for providing latest skills to educated youth52 minutes ago
-
Ex-judge’s office targeted in Rawalpindi firing, no casualties1 hour ago