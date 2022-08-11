UrduPoint.com

Nation Ready To Celebrate 75th Independence Day With Great Zeal On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistani nation will celebrate 75th Independence Day on August 14 (Sunday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of our forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the Federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals. There will be a dramatic pause at 8:58 a.m. throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 a.m.

While special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

All the major roads and avenues of the federal capital, like other cities, will be decorated with flags, banners and buntings to present a festive look. The major public and private buildings in the city will also be illuminated to mark this important occasion.

The print and electronic media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes' on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have finalized traffic management plan for convenience and safety of the general public.

Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange various programmes on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize seminars to commemorate the independence day.

Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities including competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle behind creation of Pakistan.

The capital city has turned into green and white colour with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract the youngsters and children.

Since Independence Day has assumed the shape of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.

