National Assembly body on Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Monday discussed the issue regarding establishment of Waziristan education City at length and recommended to Chief Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to allocate special funds for the project on priority basis in order to complete it without any further delay.

The committee, which met at Parliament House with MNA Muhammad Jamal ud Din in chair, was given a detailed briefing by the Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees about the ongoing and completed development schemes under the Refugees-Affected Hosting Areas (RAHA) After briefing, the committee recommended that the concerned public representatives maybe taken on-board on initiating any development scheme in their Constituencies under the RAHA program.

The committee while discussing the issue pertaining to the regularization of employees of the Governor's Model Schools of merged areas recommended to the Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to regularize the employees on the analogy of Governor's Model Schools Bajawar, Parachinar and Kurram.

The committee also directed complete the Model Schools in merged areas on priority basis in order to take benefit by the public thereof.

The Committee also discussed the matter regarding alleged illegal absorption of 77 employees of Levies/Khasadar Force of Erstwhile FATA (FR Lakki Marwat) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The committee directed the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit the personal files containing the domicile of the employees and their parents, Names of Malik's who verified the domicile of the non-locals and details of their salaries or arrears verified by the Account Officer, District Lakki Marwat and other relevant records within 20 days to the Secretary Committee positively.

It was observed by the Committee that some non-locals have been appointed in Levies Force of FR Lakki in illegal way and on bogus domiciles of FR Lakki in May, 2018 and then absorbed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police after FATA merger.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Chaudry Muhammad Ashraf, Shakila Luqman, Nasiba Channa, Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Ali Wazir, Nuzhat Pathan and MNA Mohsin Dawar while officials of the Ministry and other attached Departments were also present during the meeting .