(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah's brother Shah Pir Hassan Ahmed who passed away on Sunday in a Lahore hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah's brother Shah Pir Hassan Ahmed who passed away on Sunday in a Lahore hospital.

On the request of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitraliled the Fateha.