National Assembly Offers Fateha For Ijaz Shah's Brother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:04 PM
National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah's brother Shah Pir Hassan Ahmed who passed away on Sunday in a Lahore hospital
On the request of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitraliled the Fateha.