National Assembly Offers Fateha For Ijaz Shah's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:04 PM

National Assembly offers Fateha for Ijaz Shah's brother

National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah's brother Shah Pir Hassan Ahmed who passed away on Sunday in a Lahore hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah's brother Shah Pir Hassan Ahmed who passed away on Sunday in a Lahore hospital.

On the request of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitraliled the Fateha.

More Stories From Pakistan

