National Assembly session summoned on Jan 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on January 30, at 4:00 p.m. in the Parliament House.

According to a notification of National Assembly Secretariat, the President summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.