UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Session Summoned On Jan 30

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:36 PM

National Assembly session summoned on Jan 30

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on January 30, at 4:00 p.m. in the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on January 30, at 4:00 p.m. in the Parliament House.

According to a notification of National Assembly Secretariat, the President summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament January

Recent Stories

Theme song “Tayyar Hain” for PSL 2020 to be r ..

9 minutes ago

Awareness seminar organized on 'Haq Haqdar Tak'

2 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

35 minutes ago

PACE's Monitoring Committee Recommends Full Rights ..

2 minutes ago

Two Groups of Mideast Migrants Break Through Serbi ..

2 minutes ago

Libertadores hero Barbosa signs permanent deal wit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.