Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 08:45 PM

National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to martyrs of PPP on party's 55th foundation day

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said that Pakistan People's Party offered countless sacrifices for the promoting democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said that Pakistan People's Party offered countless sacrifices for the promoting democracy in the country.

He said that Pakistan People's Party had always worked as per aspirations of the people and always prioritized common people.

" It is our responsibility to continue the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto and deliver their message to every house", he said while addressing the participants of the events organised at Kurri road and E-11, Islamabad on the occasion of the 55th foundation day of Pakistan People's Party.

The speaker said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded Pakistan People's Party on November 30, 1967.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan People's Party and said that Pakistan People's Party was a valuable asset of the workers.

He said that the leadership of Rawalpindi Division had always given honor, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Ms.

Benazir Bhutto offered their lifes in the city.

He said that the legacy of Pakistan People's Party would always be written in golden letters.

At the end of the ceremony, the speaker also attended the cake cutting ceremony of the 55th foundation day of Pakistan People's Party.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also participated as chief guest at the PPP Workers Convent at E-11 Islamabad. Addressing the participants , he said "Today, those who are going to be the pioneers of democracy do not even know the alphabet of democracy.

He also categorically said, " it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who empowered the people, who fought for common people." While paying tributes to struggle of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutoo and Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he said they would be ever remembered in the golden letters of the country's history.

