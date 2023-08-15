National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extends felicitations to Pakistan Civil Award nominees

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Tuesday, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the individuals nominated for the prestigious Pakistan Civil Awards in a gesture of appreciation and recognition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Tuesday, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the individuals nominated for the prestigious Pakistan Civil Awards in a gesture of appreciation and recognition.

These awards, which acknowledge remarkable contributions in diverse fields, including social, public, educational, scientific, heroic, artistic, literary, cultural, journalistic, and medical domains, reflect the nation's gratitude for their exceptional services.

A notable highlight of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's message was the profound tribute paid to senior political leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah. Acknowledging Shah's profound political acumen and unmatchable insights, he lauded him as a seasoned political and social luminary.

"A significant historical figure, Syed Qaim Ali Shah stands as the sole surviving member of the 1973 Constitutional Committee, having the distinct honor of signing the Constitution. Given his extensive political, social, constitutional, and public contributions, the conferment of the esteemed Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's highest civilian award, is seen as a commendable acknowledgment," he maintained.

Another prominent figure spotlighted in the Speaker's message was the late Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Shaheed Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Revered for his principled political leadership and renowned religious scholarship, Mufti Abdul Shakoor's enduring legacy was underscored by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. "A posthumous recognition through the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his religious and political contributions further commemorates his invaluable service," he added.

Additional Secretary for Legislation at the NA, Muhammad Mushtaq, was also celebrated for his exceptional dedication and competence. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the pivotal role of the NA as a constitutional cornerstone and lauded officers like Mushtaq as invaluable assets.

Commending Mushtaq's pivotal role in enhancing legislative efficiency, he expressed gratitude for his outstanding contributions. The hope was expressed that officers like Muhammad Mushtaq would continue to shape the institution's progress and the country's welfare.

He said eminent social personality Amjad Saqib's remarkable efforts in the realm of social welfare were praised as a beacon of hope for marginalized segments of society and his dedication was hailed as commendable, and the conferment of the Nishan-e-Imtiaz added to his laurels.

Lastly, the speaker applauded the journalistic contributions of Waqar Sati, a distinguished journalist who has left an indelible mark in the field of journalism.