National Flag hoisting ceremony held at Sindhi language Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of the country's Independence Day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on the building of the Sindhi Language Authority.

Secretary of the organization Dr. Raz Shahani hoisted the flag, after the flag hoisting ceremony a cake was cut and prayers were also called for the prosperity, peace and development of the country.

A large number of employees including Zahid Othi, Salim Jarwar, Bakhshal Shah, Fayaz Memon, Haider Junji participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.

APP/nsm