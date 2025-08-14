National Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Sindhi Language Authority
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of the country's Independence Day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on the building of the Sindhi Language Authority.
Secretary of the organization Dr. Raz Shahani hoisted the flag, after the flag hoisting ceremony a cake was cut and prayers were also called for the prosperity, peace and development of the country.
A large number of employees including Zahid Othi, Salim Jarwar, Bakhshal Shah, Fayaz Memon, Haider Junji participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.
APP/nsm
