National Polio Campaign Starts In Five Districts Of Larkana Division

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

National Polio Campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto March 22

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :National Polio Campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto March 22.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178600 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams who will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children upto five years age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department.

