National Youth Summit 2025 Concludes With Call For Youth-inclusive Policy Making

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The five-day National Youth Summit 2025, jointly organized by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) and the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University Islamabad, concluded on Monday with a vibrant closing ceremony at the education Hall, Chella Campus, Muzaffarabad.

The closing session was graced by the Federal Minister of State for Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qammar, as Chief Guest. Other distinguished speakers included Vice-Chancellor UAJK Nasir Jamal Khattak, Director General of Islamic Research Institute Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Deputy Director Dr. Muhammad Rustam, Director Jhelum Valley Campus Dr. Imtiaz Awan, along with senior faculty, dignitaries, and participants from across Pakistan.

In their remarks, the speakers lauded the active engagement of youth throughout the summit, noting that the recommendations and ideas presented reflect the vision, creativity, and aspirations of Pakistan’s young generation. They stressed that empowering youth and incorporating their voices into national decision-making processes is essential for sustainable progress and peace-building.

On the occasion, the participants presented a comprehensive set of Youth Policy Recommendations, including the establishment of Youth Shadow Councils at national and provincial assemblies, Policy Labs in universities, a National Freelancing Curriculum, Micro Startup Grants for students, a Youth for Climate Innovation Fund, Digital Parliament Apps, Volunteer Credit Systems, and Youth Research-to-Policy Fellowships. These and other innovative proposals were hailed as practical measures to harness the potential of the youth for national development.

The Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the organizers and expressed confidence that such youth-centered initiatives will pave the way for inclusive policies and a brighter future. Certificates were also distributed among participants to acknowledge their contributions.

The summit concluded with a vote of thanks by the organizers, emphasizing that the voices of the youth will continue to echo in the policy discourse of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

