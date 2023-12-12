Open Menu

Naulakha Presbyterian Church Hosts Ceremony Of Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Naulakha Presbyterian Church hosts ceremony of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) In connection with the joy of Christmas, various events are being organized by the Christian

community in the city.

A ceremony was organized at Naulakha Presbyterian Church here on Tuesday.

Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA)Secretary Dr Muhammad Shoaib Akbar participated

as the chief guest while Presbyterian officials from all over Pakistan, especially moderators, bishops, priests, political and social figures participated.

In the event, the head of Presbyterian education board, Dr Vida Javed, bishops, pastors and priests

were honored with gifts.

Special prayers were also offered for the country while a cake

was also cut in the joy of Christmas.

Rev Khurram Dastgir, Mrs Vida Javed, Pastors Naseem Akhtar, Mumtaz, Irfan, Rehmat Asim, Shafaqat,

Shahid while Moderators of Sargodha Presbyterian, Karachi Presbyterian and Sargodha also participated

in the ceremony.

