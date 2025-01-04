Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital To Be First Fully Functional Hospital In Its Type : Salman Rafique

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Center will be the first fully functional government cancer hospital in Pakistan.

During a visit to the project site on Saturday, he reviewed ongoing progress and received a detailed briefing on the master plan from the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) officers.

The minister revealed that the state-of-the-art 915-bed facility will be completed in two phases. “Level three and level four cancer patients will be treated free of charge, Inshallah,” he stated. He directed IDAP to make the hospital operational within 12 months.

He said that the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute will include pediatric oncology, operation theaters, 10 radiation therapy bunkers, an ICU, and a 30-bed emergency ward in the first phase. A waiting hall, 24 additional beds, residential areas for patients, a bone marrow center, cancer care clinic, doctor residences, and a mosque will also be part of this phase.

He said that a 300-bed building and a parking plaza will be constructed in the second phase. He said the hospital will provide advanced treatment, including radiation therapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy, and other specialized services.

“This cancer hospital is not just for Punjab but for the whole of Pakistan. Patients from KPK, Sindh, and other provinces will also receive free treatment here,” said the minister. He emphasized that cancer treatment is a pressing issue affecting every segment of society, as even the wealthy find their resources drained by the disease.

The minister also shared plans to establish cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and dialysis centers in every city of Punjab. “No cancer patient will be denied treatment. Every project that improves the lives of people is our top priority,” he added.

Officers from IDAP and contractors involved in the project were present during the visit.

