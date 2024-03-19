Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Decides To Travel To KSA, London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 12:38 PM

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

The PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister will travel to Saudi Arabia and London during the last week of Holy month of Ramadan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opted to embark on a journey to Saudi Arabia during the final ten days of Ramadan, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz might also be join him during this journey, said the sources.

They said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is also likely to be the part of her father’s journey.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to the sources, is also likely to undertake a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia for Umrah during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Nawaz Sharif may subsequently proceed to London for a medical examination.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hussain Nawaz London Saudi Arabia May Muslim Ramadan

Recent Stories

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

30 minutes ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

4 hours ago
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

13 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

13 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

13 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

13 hours ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

13 hours ago
 Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan