Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

The PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister will travel to Saudi Arabia and London during the last week of Holy month of Ramadan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opted to embark on a journey to Saudi Arabia during the final ten days of Ramadan, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz might also be join him during this journey, said the sources.

They said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is also likely to be the part of her father’s journey.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to the sources, is also likely to undertake a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia for Umrah during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Nawaz Sharif may subsequently proceed to London for a medical examination.