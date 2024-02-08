Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Cast Votes At Model Town
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Thursday cast their vote in constituency NA-128 (Lahore-XII).
Later, talking to media he appealed to people to come out and practice their right to vote wisely. Vote was vital to end the culture of hatred, he added.
He said that all out efforts would be made to overcome inflation and other challenges facing the country.
Responding to a question, he said that PML-N's manifesto was very comprehensive and aimed at strengthening different sectors.
To another question, he said that Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz had faced imprisonment and Maryam stood with party in difficult times.
He said, "For God's sake don't talk about coalition government."
To a question he said that majority of a single party was very important to solve the problems of the country.
