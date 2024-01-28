Nawaz Sharif promises to contain inflation, unemployment after coming to power

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday promised to contain inflation and unemployment after coming to power.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot, the PML-N supremo said that his party would put the country back on the path to development and prosperity and re­move the darkness forever if people voted it to power .

The ex-prime minister said that his party would make an all-out effort to get the country out of crises. He asked the people to compare his tenure as a prime minster with the situation after his ouster. ‘’My government was toppled without any reason. We our­selves dragged our country to the quagmire. If the develop­ment and policy of our era had con­tinued, the country’s economy would not have been in this condition today," he added.

Nawaz Sharif expressed empathy for the youth, stating that he loved them and was saddened that they were unemployed. He attributed this unemployment to the former PTI government and said if Nawaz Sharif's government had continued, no youth would have been unemployed today.

The PML-N supremo blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for plunging the country into an inflation and unemployment ditch after his ouster. "I loved the young generation and will take steps for their betterment," he maintained.

The former prime minister said that the PML-N government would provide laptops to youths because it was important to uplift the young generation to put Pakistan back on the prosperity track. "We will provide loans to our youths for a period of 20 years so that they can stand on their own feet and earn respectable employment.

To make the youth skilled, providing them with better employment opportunities, attracting the younger generation to the field of information technology, providing them with laptops like the past are all part of our manifesto, which will be implemented," he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that with the support of the people, his party would make Pakistan prosperous, with employment in every house. Nawaz Sharif said that in 2017 roti (bread) was available at Rs4 and now it costs Rs. 25, petrol was available at Rs. 65 per liter which is now Rs.

260 per litre, similarly sugar was available at Rs.50 per kg which now costs Rs.150 per kg.

He said that the Pakistan of 2017 was better or is it better in 2024? "Everything has been made expensive; bills are too high to pay; prices of bread and petrol have been increased; how much oppression has been done to the nation. I can bear the atrocities and sufferings done to me, but I can never bear the injustice done to my people," he added.

Addressing the people of Sialkot, the PML-N supremo said that the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was also built during the regime of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). "This motorway is not of the quality that I wanted to build. If people give us a chance to serve, I will do it better and start an excellent train project from Sialkot to Lahore so that the people of Sialkot can run their business in a better way and increase foreign exchange for the country," he maintained.

Nawaz Sharif said that Sialkot is a city of faithful people which has a unique identity not only in the country but the whole world. "My political comrades from Sialkot always supported me and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and stood by us in every hardship. Among them are Khawaja Mohammad Asif, his late father Khawaja Mohammad Safdar, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Vario family, the late Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan (Zahray Shah) and now his daughter Nosheen Iftikhar; Ali Zahid Hamid and his father are on the forefront. Khawaja Asif was my classmate and ties with the Khawaja family of Sialkot are over 5 decades old," Nawaz Sharif said.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz also addressed the rally and said that the people of Sialkot had always honored the party for which they were grateful to them.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had always fulfilled his promises. "I assure you that on February 8, trust Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and stamp lion, Nawaz Sharif will fulfill all the promises made to you."

Earlier upon their arrival at the venue of the power show, Nawaz Sharif was accorded a rousing welcome by a jubilant crowd of PML-N leaders and workers.

Former Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with the nominated candidates of all five national and provincial Constituencies of the PML-N Sialkot were also present.