Nawaz Sharif should share what secret conversation he did with Modi, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says Opposition will not give resignation from the assemblies, especially PPP government in Sindh.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif should share what secret conversation he did with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif had history of speaking against national institutions. He was address a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

“Why you didn’t meet Modi in front of everyone?,” asked the Railways Minister.

He also asked Nawaz Sharif to tell them that how many times he called on Osama Bin Laden and how much money did he [Nawaz Sharif] from him.

He predicted that PML-N would be divided soon.

Railways Minister stated that Nawaz Sharif went abroad by fooling the entire nation. Nawaz Sharif, he said, started targeting terrorists who were fighting terrorists and militants.

“No worker of Muslim League can be against Pakistan Army,” Sheikh Rasheed said.

He went on to say that it was a conspiracy against CPEC and it was being plotted in London. He also said that Opposition Parties were afraid that Imran Khan would win even Senate elections by a majority in March.

“Opposition can tender their resignation today instead of waiting for tomorrow,” said the Railways Minister. He also said that they would hold new elections but the issue is that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government would not resign in Sindh.

Opposition, he said, wanted bargain.

“They (opposition) say they didn’t ask for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), whereas, they wanted a bargain clearly. Why was Maryam Nawaz silent for one year? Nawaz Sharif doesn’t trust anyone except his daughter,” he said adding that opposition wanted to amend 34 out of 38 points of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance.

Speaking of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Fazlur Rehman, he said, “Earlier Maulana used you, now it’s time for you to use Maulana. I would ask Maulana to stay away from PML-N’s conspiracy.”

Sheikh Rasheed further stated that he would not have allowed Nawaz Sharif to address All Parties Conference (APC).

“I had not allowed any fugitive to deliver speech if I would have been there ” he added.