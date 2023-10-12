Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif To Be Given Historic Welcome On Oct 21: Talal

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Nawaz Sharif to be given historic welcome on Oct 21: Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be given a historic welcome to Pakistan.

The PML-N was finalizing all preparation to welcome Nawaz Sharif at Minar-e-Pakistan on 21st October, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Talal said last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was responsible for damaging country's economy and national institutions. He said that PTI workers and leaders had been found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9.

He hoped that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif due to record development projects in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a private news channel said that his party had demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce date for general elections. He said that PPP will participate in the next elections with full preparations to win them.

