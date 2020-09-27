UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif's Narrative Aims At Creating Uncertainty, Chaos: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Nawaz Sharif's narrative was aimed at creating uncertainty and chaos in the country.

Talking to media persons here, he said that Nawaz Sharif's revolutionary stance was fake and based upon double standards, adding that voices were being raised on Nawaz's narrative within his own party.

He said that some of PML-N members understood that their leader was using them for his personal interests, adding that there were good people in PML-N.

The minister said that Sharif family was also facing certain issues and quoted Sheikh Rashid who had remarked that more divisions within ranks of PML-N would surface soon.

The minister said the political movement of PML-N was baseless and without any solid reason as they wanted to create chaos which was now being evident in PML-N itself.

He said under such circumstances, what would be the moral value of PML-N's activities.

Shibli Faraz said that the noose was tightened on PML-N leadership due to NAB's cases. He said that in this situation, the opposition was making efforts to blackmail the government and threatening to tender resignations from the assemblies.

"If they resign, the government will hold by-elections and get majority in the house which will also prove beneficial for legislation", the minister added.

He said that opposition was using various tactics to dislodge the government, but they would fail in their designs.

Shibli Faraz said that PML-N was looking for a deal and making contacts constantly with the government's people.

After failing to frustrate Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation, now the opposition wanted to come on streets, he added.

The minister said that PML-N leaders had always done politics of nepotism because they had been in the politics for making assets.

Shibli Faraz said that due to various initiatives of the government, economic stability was being achieved in the country.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to accountability of all the corrupt elements.

Replying a question, he said that PML-N organizing campaign was in full swing in Faisalabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

