Nazeer Urges MNAs From Balochistan To Educate Masses Against Gas Theft

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, urged the members of the National Assembly elected from Balochistan on Monday to educate the masses against gas theft in the province.

In response to a calling attention notice regarding over billing and extra service charges in Balochistan, particularly in Quetta by the Sui Gas Company, he expressed concern over the high incidence of gas theft and meter tampering in the province.

The Minister said that the government has launched campaigns against gas theft from time to time in the province.

He cited a report indicating that the company is facing a 55 percent loss in the Quetta region due to gas theft.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that natural resources are assets of the country and should be utilized with care, urging concerted efforts to combat gas theft and promote responsible use of resources.

