Nazeer Urges MNAs From Balochistan To Educate Masses Against Gas Theft
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, urged the members of the National Assembly elected from Balochistan on Monday to educate the masses against gas theft in the province.
In response to a calling attention notice regarding over billing and extra service charges in Balochistan, particularly in Quetta by the Sui Gas Company, he expressed concern over the high incidence of gas theft and meter tampering in the province.
The Minister said that the government has launched campaigns against gas theft from time to time in the province.
He cited a report indicating that the company is facing a 55 percent loss in the Quetta region due to gas theft.
Azam Nazeer Tarar said that natural resources are assets of the country and should be utilized with care, urging concerted efforts to combat gas theft and promote responsible use of resources.
APP/zah-muk
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister orders urgent action to address facilities shortage in district Matiari11 seconds ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces1 minute ago
-
Police claim to arrest accused involved in blind murder case1 minute ago
-
Nine illegal arm holders arrested11 minutes ago
-
MD Cholistan Development Authority pays surprise visit to various offices11 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights role of engineering in developed world11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 5 suspects selling drug12 minutes ago
-
Commander Turkish Land Forces calls on Defence Minister22 minutes ago
-
YCA delegation meets medical superintendents22 minutes ago
-
5 stolen motorcycles recovered22 minutes ago
-
Continual heavy rains paralyze daily life in AJK22 minutes ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces42 minutes ago