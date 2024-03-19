NCA Gilgit Campus an initiative to provide art education at doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The National College of Arts (NCA) Gilgit Campus is an initiative to provide art, design, and architecture education in the region.

According to NCA, this initiative will also mitigate the financial strain on prospective students and facilitate students with education at their doorstep.

The Gilgit campus has equipment for studios, laboratories, lecture theatres, and a library, said an official of NCA Gilgit Campus.

The faculty comprises core permanent faculty, as well as visiting and contractual faculty, both national and international.

At the National College of Arts (NCA), we believe that education is a fluid process, where students are assisted in the exploration and expression of their ideas.