Open Menu

NCA Gilgit Campus An Initiative To Provide Art Education At Doorstep

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

NCA Gilgit Campus an initiative to provide art education at doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The National College of Arts (NCA) Gilgit Campus is an initiative to provide art, design, and architecture education in the region.

According to NCA, this initiative will also mitigate the financial strain on prospective students and facilitate students with education at their doorstep.

The Gilgit campus has equipment for studios, laboratories, lecture theatres, and a library, said an official of NCA Gilgit Campus.

The faculty comprises core permanent faculty, as well as visiting and contractual faculty, both national and international.

At the National College of Arts (NCA), we believe that education is a fluid process, where students are assisted in the exploration and expression of their ideas.

Related Topics

Education Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

6 minutes ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

58 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

2 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

3 hours ago
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

5 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

14 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan